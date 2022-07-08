FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) by 4,018.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,408,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,378,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $1.02 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 12.47.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

