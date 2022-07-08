FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 5,275.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marqeta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Marqeta by 139.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,946,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after buying an additional 1,718,245 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $8,274,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

