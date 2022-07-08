FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $167,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

