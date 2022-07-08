FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 675.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

NYSE:UL opened at $46.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

