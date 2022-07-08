FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

