FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $132,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.