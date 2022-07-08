FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $85,000 in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. PCSB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.59.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

