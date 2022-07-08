FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coursera by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Coursera by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 438,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 176,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,387.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,980,317.

NYSE COUR opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

