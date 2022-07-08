FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 798,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 745,445 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.99.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $29.75 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

