FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,147 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MATX. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,539,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,971,371 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MATX opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $125.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

