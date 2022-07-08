FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 120 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 617.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $494.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $403.16 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

