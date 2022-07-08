FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,380 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.03 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

