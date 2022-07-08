FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 5,135 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in DISH Network by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

