FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 14,150 Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

NYSEARCA VXX opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

