FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 14,150 Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.
NYSEARCA VXX opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $41.65.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.