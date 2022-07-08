FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 163,774 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 503,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ETAC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

