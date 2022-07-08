FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 181,600 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,600 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENIC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 803,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 258,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 106,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

