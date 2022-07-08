FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 60,993 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,993 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.