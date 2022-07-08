FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC opened at $21.66 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

