FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

