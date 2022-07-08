FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNUT. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,529,000. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,573,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $10,256,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,054,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,509,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -99.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Krispy Kreme Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.