Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWONA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $378,850. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.