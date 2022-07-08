Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLCH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000.

FLCH opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

