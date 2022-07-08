Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.69) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.08) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.23) to GBX 1,225 ($14.83) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.32) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.66) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,054.38 ($12.77).

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 692 ($8.38) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 774.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 764.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.96.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

