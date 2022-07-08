FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $54,883.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 210,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

