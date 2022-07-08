Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
NASDAQ FUSN opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.
In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $27,201.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,426.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,508 shares of company stock worth $137,731. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.