FY2022 EPS Estimates for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Decreased by Analyst

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Prudential’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential’s FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.25) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.82) to GBX 1,665 ($20.16) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.04) to GBX 1,685 ($20.40) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,475 ($17.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,558.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

