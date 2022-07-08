FY2022 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a research report issued on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Travis Perkins’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TVPKF stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.