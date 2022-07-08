FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rémy Cointreau SA Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rémy Cointreau’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($285.42) to €290.00 ($302.08) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($187.50) to €200.00 ($208.33) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.29.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

