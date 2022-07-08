FY2023 EPS Estimates for Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seiko Epson in a report released on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Seiko Epson’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Seiko Epson stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.05. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

