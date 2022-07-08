FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Tecsys Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued on Monday, July 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.07.

Shares of TCS opened at C$33.08 on Wednesday. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.74 million and a PE ratio of 122.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

