GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.16

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 8634732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get GAP alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GAP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.