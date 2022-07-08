Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 724.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,319 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Garmin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE GRMN opened at $104.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

