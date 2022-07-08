General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $72.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

