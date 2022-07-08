Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 53.8% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $137.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.77. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

