German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Financial Comparison

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

38.7% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. German American Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 30.85% 13.30% 1.59% Colony Bankcorp 16.92% 11.06% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for German American Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Colony Bankcorp has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares German American Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $229.84 million 4.46 $84.14 million $2.75 12.63 Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.47 $18.66 million $1.51 9.96

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 77 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties; and 14 counties in Kentucky. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.