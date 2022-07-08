Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.