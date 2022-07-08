Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Decreased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

