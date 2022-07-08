Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.66) to GBX 600 ($7.27) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.00.

GLNCY opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

