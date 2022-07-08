GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $76.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.35. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $103,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $81,213,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

