GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 175.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GMS were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

GMS stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

