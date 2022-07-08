Godfrey Pawle Davis Buys 2,300 Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) Stock

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating) insider Godfrey Pawle Davis acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,440 ($7,798.50).

Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.69) on Friday. Mulberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.75 ($4.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 292.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.13.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mulberry Group from GBX 357 ($4.32) to GBX 340 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Mulberry Group (Get Rating)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.