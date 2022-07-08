Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFI. UBS Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $216,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $287,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $224,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gold Fields by 50.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 771,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,718 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

