Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

GTIM stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.83. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

