Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

GTIM stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.83. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

