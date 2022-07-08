Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Insider Sells $72,666.00 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laura Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Laura Carter sold 1,262 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $9,086.40.

GOSS stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 252,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

