Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Boosts Holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. StealthGas Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

