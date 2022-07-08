Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,993,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

