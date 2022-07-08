Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.07 and its 200-day moving average is $248.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

