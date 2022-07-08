Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after buying an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

