Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.30

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.30 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 95.80 ($1.16), with a volume of 382797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.80 ($1.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £508.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,927.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.17.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

