Greg Ka Wai Wong Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Stock

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Greg Ka Wai Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,000.

Shares of PGC stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$7.69 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. Plato Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.04.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,146 hectares located in northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

