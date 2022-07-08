Greg Ka Wai Wong Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Stock

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Greg Ka Wai Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,000.
Shares of PGC stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$7.69 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. Plato Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.04.
